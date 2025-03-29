I thought I'd write "Smarties" on my list in colour

It didn't work!



I only used stuff from the jar in the kitchen: the red coloured pencil was ok, the orange one is a dried up biro, I had a yellow coloured pencil which produced a indentation rather than a colour, but at least the felt tip hadn't dried up so I was OK there.

Green is a glue-spreader. Blue biro is my list-pen, used so it lead on to the indigo pencil and the "violet" pencil too [for the effect, you understand].



I've just been downstairs to look at the "indigo" pencil again, to check it, because I thought it was special. It is a "copying" pencil, and might well produce colour if I used it right. It is what we were warned of - and off - as children - an indelible pencil - containing the poisonous aniline dye.



I suspect this pencil is older than I am.