Previous
Photo 546
recorder
it's in good condition because I have a practice recorder upon which to learn all the pinched notes (particularly).
I don't actually imagine practicing hurts the recorder - it's just what I do ;-)
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7115
photos
65
followers
31
following
149% complete
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th April 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1960s
,
descant
,
schott
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I was waiting for yours! Glad to see it is a Schott.
April 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
a shiny Schott for screechy shrillness!
April 7th, 2025
