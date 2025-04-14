Previous
Longest thinnest thing found today by anniesue
Photo 551

Longest thinnest thing found today

Found in a box of stationery - not sure why?
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I think it’s possible it was used for sealing wax. You lit the wick and let it drip in the envelope and then pressed it. Usually with a seal like your initial or a flower image.
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact