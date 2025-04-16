Sign up
Photo 553
tut of annoyance
I wasn't that late that I couldn't have taken a shot with the whole sign in.
Went for a talk by my friend, about the geography of the South American places she went to last year - from the Atacama to Tierra del Fuego.
PS "thig" is a real word - I assumed it was, as it wasn't underlined in red, but I have never heard it before: means to beg or solicit.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Tags
straight
,
long
,
thin
,
thing
,
jgb
,
30-shots2025
,
thig
,
cut-off rectangular thing
