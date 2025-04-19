Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
shoe horn
was going to say "shoe horse", but then I thought: is a shoe horse an actual thing? Anyway, the internet doesn't think so.
I was thinking of one of those wooden shoe forms which goes inside shoes to help them keep their shape - think they have a sort of spring in to give them tension.
After a less precise search, the Internet gives me "shoe tree".
Photo 555 in this album :-)
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7175
photos
65
followers
30
following
152% complete
View this month »
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
19th April 2025 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
head
,
straight
,
long
,
thin
,
thing
,
straigh
,
shoehorn
,
jgb
,
shoe-horn
,
shoe horn
,
30-shots2025
,
lomng
