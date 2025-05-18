Previous
tradescantia by anniesue
Photo 564

tradescantia

several were in flower when I got back from being out today.

Also, first big clematis - but not good photo, so I'll re-shoot tomorrow.

I might do a flower collage: there's lots of good stuff out now!
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beauty
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact