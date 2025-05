St Helen's Well

Great Asby.

It's actually a spring.

They do well-dressing here, but I can't seem to find a date.

Had a lovely journey to GA, through limestone walls, their feet smothered in cow parsley - the weather was perfect, the village was empty, the church was serene.

I ate my lunch just out of the village reading "What Katy Did", which I'd bought from the bus shelter book shelves in Orton.

And there were chocolates. Of course.

And plants.