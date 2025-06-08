put the material back in the cupboard

I think four shelves is quite enough for someone who doesn't sew ;-)



tried to get some sort of system: printed cottons was easy enough, then I've got a pile for silks, satins, lining material, 'shot' fabrics (shiny stuff essentially); there's a pile of my beautiful wools - including ones who byline reads "Cashmere and Mink"; not many linens left, so that pile include leather, faux leather, velvet, faux fur, etc.

At the top are half-made clothes and a pile of cushion covers.

There's horsehair and hessian and net and lace and ... and ...

It's a bit specious, because I didn't replace the furnishing fabrics (nor the embroidered table linen, damask, etc - which really ought to be somewhere else)