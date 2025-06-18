Previous
from an estate agent's brochure by anniesue
Photo 573

from an estate agent's brochure

this will NOT be the number of boxes marked "books" when I move!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
You'll have more???
June 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond perhaps I'll take a shot of the main bookcase tomorrow
Most (many?) of them will have to go of course, as I downsize, but that's the stumbling block with smaller houses - no room [rooms!]
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact