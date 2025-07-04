Sign up
Photo 575
the chosen one
when I found the top one I thought "this is the original!." It wasn't, it was too big.
Most of the others were the same circumference, but the one indicated was fatter and I thought held well.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7459
photos
65
followers
27
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd July 2025 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
button
,
trousers
,
arrow
,
to help
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
July 4th, 2025
