Previous
Photo 578
couldn't be more mundane
sitting right there on the settee next to me
- just looking at the words agents use to describe houses - and how mine might be with various companies
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7495
photos
65
followers
24
following
158% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th July 2025 8:02pm
Tags
newspaper
,
property
,
pages
,
mundane-newspaper
