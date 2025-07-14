the smell of it!

beautiful, sweet meadow hay



- I went to Grasmere today.



- didn't get there on Saturday for rush-bearing, but the bearings are placed in the church, so I went to see them.



The rushes collected historically would have been used to cover an earth floor.



- Today, decorations are made



- I know rush-bearing is a tourist attraction, but I like it because it distinctly remains about the sense of community that this honeypot village in the Lakes retains.