Previous
the smell of it! by anniesue
Photo 579

the smell of it!

beautiful, sweet meadow hay

- I went to Grasmere today.

- didn't get there on Saturday for rush-bearing, but the bearings are placed in the church, so I went to see them.

The rushes collected historically would have been used to cover an earth floor.

- Today, decorations are made

- I know rush-bearing is a tourist attraction, but I like it because it distinctly remains about the sense of community that this honeypot village in the Lakes retains.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oh my goodness this is soo beautiful to see… well worth the trip
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact