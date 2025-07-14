Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 579
the smell of it!
beautiful, sweet meadow hay
- I went to Grasmere today.
- didn't get there on Saturday for rush-bearing, but the bearings are placed in the church, so I went to see them.
The rushes collected historically would have been used to cover an earth floor.
- Today, decorations are made
- I know rush-bearing is a tourist attraction, but I like it because it distinctly remains about the sense of community that this honeypot village in the Lakes retains.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7498
photos
65
followers
24
following
158% complete
View this month »
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
Latest from all albums
1051
1456
685
1052
1457
1458
579
1053
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
14th July 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
floor
,
hay
,
rush
,
bearing
,
grasmere
,
strewn
,
flagged
,
rush-bearing
,
st oswald's
,
rushbearing
Beverley
ace
Oh my goodness this is soo beautiful to see… well worth the trip
July 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close