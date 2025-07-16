Previous
visitors invited to embroider onto this painted canvas by anniesue
Photo 580

visitors invited to embroider onto this painted canvas

what I'm showing it for it the box of threads

- I am Massively surprised that I do not have a close-up - I spent long enough sifting and sorting!!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact