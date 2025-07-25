Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 582
and I did some painting
didn't take photos at the time, as I was quite unhappy - I really can't see what I'm doing - and I can't load my roller the same each time - and my cutting-in is shoddy.
Anyway, I will put another coat on tomorrow -and finish the little bit of wall in the bathroom, but after that it will be shows as it is.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7539
photos
66
followers
24
following
159% complete
View this month »
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
Latest from all albums
1060
272
702
582
391
688
1061
1467
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
25th July 2025 9:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paint
,
wall
,
can't do it any more
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close