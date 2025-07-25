Previous
and I did some painting by anniesue
Photo 582

and I did some painting

didn't take photos at the time, as I was quite unhappy - I really can't see what I'm doing - and I can't load my roller the same each time - and my cutting-in is shoddy.

Anyway, I will put another coat on tomorrow -and finish the little bit of wall in the bathroom, but after that it will be shows as it is.
