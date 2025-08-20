Previous
Seashells by anniesue
Seashells

See also: Rocks, Minerals, Gemstones, Fossils, Precious Stones, Macrame (7 books and pamphlets), Driftwood, Smocking, Fabric Painting, Embroidery.

You name it, I've got a book I'm going to get rid of on it.

These have all been "considered" and probably even boxed, previously - but then I have to do something else, more urgent and they are reshelved, etc.

They should go now.

My aim: books only one-deep on the shelves.

And forget the ones in boxes!
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
