Previous
Photo 587
Seashells
See also: Rocks, Minerals, Gemstones, Fossils, Precious Stones, Macrame (7 books and pamphlets), Driftwood, Smocking, Fabric Painting, Embroidery.
You name it, I've got a book I'm going to get rid of on it.
These have all been "considered" and probably even boxed, previously - but then I have to do something else, more urgent and they are reshelved, etc.
They should go now.
My aim: books only one-deep on the shelves.
And forget the ones in boxes!
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7611
photos
66
followers
25
following
160% complete
View this month »
