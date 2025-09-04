Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
I really don't want to concede matters
but it IS getting slightly Autumnal
There was still condensation on the outside of the living room windows when I tottered downstairs after 9.00
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7647
photos
66
followers
25
following
161% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
4th September 2025 6:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
Corinne C
ace
A nice view of your neighborhood. It's becoming autumnal here too.
September 4th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
just have to make the most of it!
September 4th, 2025
