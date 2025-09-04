Previous
I really don't want to concede matters
I really don't want to concede matters

but it IS getting slightly Autumnal

There was still condensation on the outside of the living room windows when I tottered downstairs after 9.00
4th September 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Corinne C
A nice view of your neighborhood. It's becoming autumnal here too.
September 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@corinnec just have to make the most of it!
September 4th, 2025  
