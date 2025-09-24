Sign up
Photo 597
Wild Clay
Hmm ...
Everyone's a critic.
The vessel itself is excellent, and the ethos admirable, but some of this seems a bit of a nonsense.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Tags
pottery
,
ceramics
,
blackwell
,
conversation piece
,
new acqusition
narayani
ace
Artist statements are always a bit….weird/confusing/interesting (these are the 3 words that popped up on screen as I was considering what to write!) 😂
September 25th, 2025
