Previous
Oh, look! by anniesue
Photo 598

Oh, look!

There is a helpful little tree on the price label - JUST IN CASE you had failed to realise that the mincemeat, icing and marzipan are ACTUALLY FOR CHRISTMAS!!!

But not apparently the chopped mixed fruit, because that ONLY has a TREE and a PRESENT on its red packaging.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact