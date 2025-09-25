Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 598
Oh, look!
There is a helpful little tree on the price label - JUST IN CASE you had failed to realise that the mincemeat, icing and marzipan are ACTUALLY FOR CHRISTMAS!!!
But not apparently the chopped mixed fruit, because that ONLY has a TREE and a PRESENT on its red packaging.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7708
photos
66
followers
25
following
163% complete
View this month »
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Latest from all albums
1509
1096
280
597
1097
281
1510
598
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
25th September 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gits
,
three months to the day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close