patio by anniesue
Photo 602

patio

not much sun after this - and a bit blowy.

In relation to flower grids - you can see some colour, but it's not until I bring the picked flowers together that it looks abundant.

[[That blue pot looks really bright - light and colour are deceiving.]]
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh a great variety
October 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Nice plants
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Looks a lovely area
October 5th, 2025  
