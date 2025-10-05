Sign up
Photo 602
Photo 602
patio
not much sun after this - and a bit blowy.
In relation to flower grids - you can see some colour, but it's not until I bring the picked flowers together that it looks abundant.
[[That blue pot looks really bright - light and colour are deceiving.]]
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
3
0
Lesley
ace
Ooh a great variety
October 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nice plants
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Looks a lovely area
October 5th, 2025
