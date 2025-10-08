Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
Autumn garden
Holehird
amazingly there are no gardeners in sight - I've never seen so many working - they're all volunteers - perhaps it was a big end of season push
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7764
photos
66
followers
25
following
165% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
8th October 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
windermere
,
holehird
narayani
ace
Very nice
October 8th, 2025
