Photo 606
Zombie sheep
Eeek!
Nothing luminous for ages, then three come along on the same day.
The third thing is the mushroom, which my be bioluminescent
Wish I hadn't pulled the rest up now.
The slug-ravaged one will have to do its bioluminescing best!
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
sheep
light-up
JackieR
ace
Wow, really show up on black!!!
October 13th, 2025
