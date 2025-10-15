Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 607
no glow
remembered to photograph my potentially luminous fungus
This ranging shot is the only one you can see it in.
Not quite certain why the automatic flash didn't go off for the later shot when I'd moved closer - but I'm not sure of lots of things!
Possibility is, the fungus isn't there in the black shots at all.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7792
photos
66
followers
24
following
166% complete
View this month »
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
Latest from all albums
1113
287
1236
607
717
732
1114
399
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
15th October 2025 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close