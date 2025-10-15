Previous
no glow by anniesue
no glow

remembered to photograph my potentially luminous fungus

This ranging shot is the only one you can see it in.

Not quite certain why the automatic flash didn't go off for the later shot when I'd moved closer - but I'm not sure of lots of things!

Possibility is, the fungus isn't there in the black shots at all.
Annie-Sue

