Photo 612
in-bye
the farmer has gathered all the ewes near the farm and will then divide them into smaller batches to put with the tups, so that lambs come in manageable batches next year.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Views
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
28th October 2025 4:25pm
Tags
sheep
,
ewes
