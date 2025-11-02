Previous
Could be another tc-3 by anniesue
Photo 613

Could be another tc-3

What do they say? "I was today years old before I knew that."
Was doing a bit of garden tidying and accidentally snipped off a calendula.
Brought it inside, and while i was reducing the stalk so it fitted in the bud vase, a couple of things fell out. Aphids.
Not sure I've seen pink ones before.
Anyway, looked closely at the flower to see if there were more - and there was a pink winged one!!!
Some research later and my knowledge is increased ...
I can't believe I had absolutely no idea that greenfly were [just] winged aphids - til now!!.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

BeckyJo
The things you learn! I thought aphids were either white or light green.
November 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@beckyk365 I presume they can be black, too - if blackfly are just black greenfly!!
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact