Could be another tc-3

What do they say? "I was today years old before I knew that."

Was doing a bit of garden tidying and accidentally snipped off a calendula.

Brought it inside, and while i was reducing the stalk so it fitted in the bud vase, a couple of things fell out. Aphids.

Not sure I've seen pink ones before.

Anyway, looked closely at the flower to see if there were more - and there was a pink winged one!!!

Some research later and my knowledge is increased ...

I can't believe I had absolutely no idea that greenfly were [just] winged aphids - til now!!.