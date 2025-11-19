Sign up
Previous
Photo 620
and this is why the magnolia needed to be cut down
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
737
619
1253
620
303
747
1139
1553
Views
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th November 2025 10:50am
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
barn
,
magnolia
,
howgills
