Photo 621
ice
went out at 10.10 hrs - back about 17.30hrs - fairly sure home had been below zero all day.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
SM-A047F
SM-A047F
Taken
20th November 2025 5:37pm
light
ice
hand
leaves
holes
