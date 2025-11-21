Sign up
Photo 622
Two exhibitions in a day
1) This: Green Door at the Roundhouse - affordable art for Christmas (all £250 or under)
2) in town: Iceland. 9 photographers having a group exhibition in quite a large empty shop in Kendal
nice to be reminded of Iceland - I must look at my photos of Iceland ie the Snaefelness Peninsular - to see if any of them would have stood up to inclusion ;-)
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Annie-Sue
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Taken
21st November 2025 12:56pm
Tags
bench
,
stand
,
bin
,
iceland
,
exhibition
,
notice
,
planters
