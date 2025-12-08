Previous
Antarctica's next top model? by anniesue
Photo 632

Antarctica's next top model?

I caught the end of the season final of America's Next Top Model recently.

In a review of all the photoshoots, there was one with headwear.

One model was described as "wearing the hat", the other as "the hat wearing her".

Guess where Olaf comes in this hierarchy??
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact