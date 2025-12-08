Sign up
Photo 632
Antarctica's next top model?
I caught the end of the season final of America's Next Top Model recently.
In a review of all the photoshoots, there was one with headwear.
One model was described as "wearing the hat", the other as "the hat wearing her".
Guess where Olaf comes in this hierarchy??
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8021
photos
65
followers
22
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
8th December 2025 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pirate
,
cracker
,
eyepatch
,
olaf
