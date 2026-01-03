Previous
Yippee! by anniesue
Yippee!

We can still have crackers with physical gifts in next year, because Olaf found some ethical metal - and cheap at the price!
3rd January 2026

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
