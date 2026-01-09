Previous
Olaf is rolling away to join the circus! by anniesue
Photo 662

Olaf is rolling away to join the circus!

He's practising to be a Strongman ;-)


NB his bar isn't a cracker present, it was wound round the thin bit instead of string/ribbon some boxes ago
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I’d say he has a long way to go, but I’ll cheer him on. 👏🏻
January 9th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@illinilass He says "thank you" - his lifting mantra is: from little acorns great big oak trees grow!
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact