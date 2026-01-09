Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Olaf is rolling away to join the circus!
He's practising to be a Strongman ;-)
NB his bar isn't a cracker present, it was wound round the thin bit instead of string/ribbon some boxes ago
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
8153
photos
67
followers
23
following
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
1289
332
1168
1585
662
769
333
2
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th January 2026 5:43pm
Tags
circus
,
cracker
,
olaf
,
strongman
Dorothy
ace
I’d say he has a long way to go, but I’ll cheer him on. 👏🏻
January 9th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
He says "thank you" - his lifting mantra is: from little acorns great big oak trees grow!
January 9th, 2026
