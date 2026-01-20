Previous
Tide Bell, Morecambe by anniesue
Tide Bell, Morecambe

wasn't expecting to go to Morecambe, but my friend's car was in the garage there, and she got the call that it was ready.

I remembered I wanted to see this - but I couldn't remember who had featured it.

When I read the sculptor's name, I realised I had heard of this from the catalogue accompanying an exhibition at Cross Lane.

Marcus Vergette.

And the reason I hadn't seen it before? Because it wasn't there when I last walked down the pier at Morecambe in ...

You will notice - that unlike the other bells featured on here (see links on other pic), this bell is not on the beach - which is a hint as to how high the tides reach in Morecambe Bay.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

narayani ace
That’s a big tide!
January 20th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani one of the largest in the world apparently! Up to 10m. So says AI.
January 20th, 2026  
