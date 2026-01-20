Tide Bell, Morecambe

wasn't expecting to go to Morecambe, but my friend's car was in the garage there, and she got the call that it was ready.



I remembered I wanted to see this - but I couldn't remember who had featured it.



When I read the sculptor's name, I realised I had heard of this from the catalogue accompanying an exhibition at Cross Lane.



Marcus Vergette.



And the reason I hadn't seen it before? Because it wasn't there when I last walked down the pier at Morecambe in ...



You will notice - that unlike the other bells featured on here (see links on other pic), this bell is not on the beach - which is a hint as to how high the tides reach in Morecambe Bay.