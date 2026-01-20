Sign up
Tide Bell, Morecambe
wasn't expecting to go to Morecambe, but my friend's car was in the garage there, and she got the call that it was ready.
I remembered I wanted to see this - but I couldn't remember who had featured it.
When I read the sculptor's name, I realised I had heard of this from the catalogue accompanying an exhibition at Cross Lane.
Marcus Vergette.
And the reason I hadn't seen it before? Because it wasn't there when I last walked down the pier at Morecambe in ...
You will notice - that unlike the other bells featured on here (see links on other pic), this bell is not on the beach - which is a hint as to how high the tides reach in Morecambe Bay.
narayani
ace
That’s a big tide!
January 20th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
one of the largest in the world apparently! Up to 10m. So says AI.
January 20th, 2026
