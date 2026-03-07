Sign up
Previous
Photo 691
Monkey
I didn't have an album when Year of the Monkey happened back in 2016-17??
I don't have a sock monkey either. This is a PG Tips monkey - as seen on tv.
I also ate Weetabix for breakfast!
I'm not really doing Every Day's a Holiday - but if there's food, I'll take it under consideration!
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8565
photos
66
followers
24
following
189% complete
View this month »
682
683
684
685
689
690
691
318
329
691
772
796
1620
60
1322
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Pig 2019-2020 - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th March 2026 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
pg-tips
,
he can be fore green too - unless i find something better! ;-)
