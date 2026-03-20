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had to photo into the valley for green by anniesue
Photo 704

had to photo into the valley for green

you can see the dry heath in the foreground
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Beverley ace
a gorgeous green...
March 20th, 2026  
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