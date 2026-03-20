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Previous
Photo 704
had to photo into the valley for green
you can see the dry heath in the foreground
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Pig 2019-2020 - and my months
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
20th March 2026 12:34pm
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green
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st-patrick
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scout-scar
Beverley
ace
a gorgeous green...
March 20th, 2026
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