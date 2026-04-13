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Previous
Photo 721
I was just taking a photo of their Easter window
when I saw their St George tulips
And look - there's me :-)
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Pig 2019-2020 - and my months
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SM-A047F
Taken
13th April 2026 4:18pm
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white
,
red
,
shadow
,
tulips
,
st-george
Beverley
ace
Brilliant...
April 13th, 2026
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