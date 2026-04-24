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Previous
Photo 730
St George's sheep
had thought I might not do red and white after yesterday - but then I saw this group of sheep looking intensely colourful.
By the time I could pull over, the height I'd got on the hill was lost - and the closely packed sheep had split up!!
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Pig 2019-2020 - and my months
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
24th April 2026 3:17pm
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