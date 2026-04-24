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St George's sheep by anniesue
Photo 730

St George's sheep

had thought I might not do red and white after yesterday - but then I saw this group of sheep looking intensely colourful.
By the time I could pull over, the height I'd got on the hill was lost - and the closely packed sheep had split up!!
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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