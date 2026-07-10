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mist rolling out by anniesue
Photo 746

mist rolling out

flowing down the valley to the sea :-)

made the effort to get up early - and got my harebells - and was further rewarded by this :-)
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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