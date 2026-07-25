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pleasing by anniesue
Photo 748

pleasing

painted render ...
painted [sandstone] quoins ...
brick ...
stone ...
and a toning plant [tbi]

the brick has vey little mortar

also, notice the slant - more exaggerated on the stone/brick junction - I wonder if the wall is battered?
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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