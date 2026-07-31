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Previous
Photo 749
made a [pretty ropey] card
and found a sticker for the envelope :-)
and a 🧜♀️ on the back, as the envelopes have lost their stick
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Pig 2019-2020 - and my months
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SM-A047F
Taken
31st July 2026 12:45pm
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jacky
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