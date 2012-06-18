Sign up
mouse
at Lis's house - many years ago!
The child who played with it is probably taking GCSEs now!
18th June 2012
18th Jun 12
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Rat!
Camera
COOLPIX L120
Taken
18th June 2012 1:12pm
Tags
mouse
