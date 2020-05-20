Previous
so nearly! by anniesue
111 / 365

so nearly!

in fact, not nearly at all. Threw rat at sheep as she passed me - but he didn't stick. Goodness knows what I'd have done if he did! Photoing it way beyond my abilities - he's not even anywhere in the shot :-)
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Annie-Sue

