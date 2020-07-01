Sign up
eggsies
went to get eggs - from chickens - inset is Christine talking about rats
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2805
photos
60
followers
22
following
narayani
That’s a lot of eggs! Wonderful to be able to buy them farm direct.
July 2nd, 2020
