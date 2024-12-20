Sign up
emergency snacks
I took my empty snack case to a friend's in expectation of winning the prize for the home made Christmas card competition.
Unfortunately she turned out to be one of those people who rewards all competitors (however superior some people's entries happened to be!) so I only got tissues and chocolate buttons.
I ate the chocolate buttons sometime between then and now.
The tissues may come in handy if my next emergency consumption includes crumbs or melting.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Tags
tissues
,
chocolate buttons
,
emergency snacks
,
i properly won fair and square
