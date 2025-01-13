Blue Monday

actually Plough Monday, but, tho' I remembered - and searched for pics - I got distracted, so forgot to upload.



As I'm uploading late, I thought I should edit it - and the obvious choice is to work on the blues.



Then I remembered Blue Monday is a thing - or, according to the interweb, perhaps it is not. The formula to explain Blue Monday has been described "thus": " the dimensional homogeneity of the resulting formula cannot be assessed or verified, rendering it meaningless".



This pic (taken 27 May 2022) will be replaced later by an edited one. OR - perhaps not.