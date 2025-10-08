Sign up
290 / 365
lovely bolete
should be a bit pinkier, but the pinkier photos are not sharpier
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
fungus
,
fungi
,
boletus
,
bolete
,
holehird
narayani
ace
This is lovely and sharp
October 8th, 2025
