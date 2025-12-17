Previous
appears OK [crossed fingers] by anniesue
appears OK [crossed fingers]

Chromebook went blank yesterday after being grindingly slow.

It seemed to be alright when I turned it on earlier - but I hadn't got time to settle and test it properly.

Got more cards done, brought tree in, spent quite a while straightening all its branches, found one set of lights were bizarrely "broken". The ones I've put on the tree, but fortunately not decorated it, are battery operated: I couldn't get one of the three batteries in, and now they need recharging, I can't get any of them out. Christmas-tree-light-shop beckons tomorrow.
17th December 2025

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
There's a shop that sells just Christmas lights? Don't tell Him, he'll be joining you there!!!!
December 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond tomorrow they'll all be only that until me with my festive blinkers on is satisfied in the 200-mains-operated-soft-not-harsh-colours-sequential-if-you-must lights are procured!
December 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
He's just strung up a 3000 string in the garden!
December 18th, 2025  
