I've seen it!

Today (13/04/26) in "The Guardian", this building was featured.It was very evident from Scout Scar when I walked there, with its bright new lime-wash. And it's extrusions made little sense for a barn.Anyway, it's just been designated Grade II* [check] because it's not an actual field barn, but a 1300s dwelling with a 1300s/1400s style oak truss roof. No mention of dendrochronology.