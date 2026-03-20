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320 / 365
I've seen it!
Today (13/04/26) in "The Guardian", this building was featured.
It was very evident from Scout Scar when I walked there, with its bright new lime-wash. And it's extrusions made little sense for a barn.
Anyway, it's just been designated Grade II* [check] because it's not an actual field barn, but a 1300s dwelling with a 1300s/1400s style oak truss roof. No mention of dendrochronology.
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2026/apr/13/mysterious-lake-district-barn-national-treasures-heritage
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Rat! 2020-2021 - And me.
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20th March 2026 12:19pm
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narayani
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How very cool! And so very old!!
April 13th, 2026
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