Bananas? Pigeons? Who's counting?! by anniesue
Photo 2

Bananas? Pigeons? Who's counting?!

3rd November 2015 3rd Nov 15

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
206% complete

View this month »

narayani ace
What is going one here?!
January 25th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani they're training their homing pigeons before putting them in a race
January 25th, 2026  
JackieR ace
We've had tons of bananas and frozen chips on local beaches!!
January 25th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond photos!!!
January 25th, 2026  
JackieR ace
@anniesue didn't go a tad too far and a bit too dangerous
January 25th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond we had a big ship on Lytham beach for ages, and I decided that was too far - not sure how I'd feel about wading through dinner!
January 25th, 2026  
