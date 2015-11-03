Sign up
Bananas? Pigeons? Who's counting?!
3rd November 2015
Annie-Sue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Views
4
Comments
6
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-HX10V
Taken
3rd November 2015 2:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
malta
narayani
ace
What is going one here?!
January 25th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
they're training their homing pigeons before putting them in a race
January 25th, 2026
JackieR
ace
We've had tons of bananas and frozen chips on local beaches!!
January 25th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
photos!!!
January 25th, 2026
JackieR
ace
@anniesue
didn't go a tad too far and a bit too dangerous
January 25th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
we had a big ship on Lytham beach for ages, and I decided that was too far - not sure how I'd feel about wading through dinner!
January 25th, 2026
