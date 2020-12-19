Where there's a will there's a way!

I like being reminded of things :-)



Here, my mahoosive bauble hangs from a specially constructed strut attached to the trunk of my deceased cherry tree, so it can celebrate Christmas one last time.



I've actually had it perched in a giant post in some subsequent years



This year I've already decided to hang it from the magnolia - I won't be able to see it from the house* but when I take the car out of the garage, or come back home, there it will be :-)



Looking at this, I think it could have been lethal!!



* I can actually see right through my garage from the side door to the garden window - so I "may" be able to see the bauble. So now I have an existential dilemna!