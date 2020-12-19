Sign up
Photo 303
Next
Photo 303
Where there's a will there's a way!
I like being reminded of things :-)
Here, my mahoosive bauble hangs from a specially constructed strut attached to the trunk of my deceased cherry tree, so it can celebrate Christmas one last time.
I've actually had it perched in a giant post in some subsequent years
This year I've already decided to hang it from the magnolia - I won't be able to see it from the house* but when I take the car out of the garage, or come back home, there it will be :-)
Looking at this, I think it could have been lethal!!
* I can actually see right through my garage from the side door to the garden window - so I "may" be able to see the bauble. So now I have an existential dilemna!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
dead
,
gold
,
cherry
,
trunk
,
bauble
,
massive
