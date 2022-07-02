Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
355 / 365
what I would have had at the memorial picnic
and did have at home!
mini Melton Mowbray pork pie, Piccolo tomatoes, chicken and cucumber bap - and a fresh cream meringue. And a Nice Cup of Tea :-)
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4386
photos
55
followers
12
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Latest from all albums
533
129
130
355
814
131
647
534
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd July 2022 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
picnic
Peter
ace
Looks very tasty Annie-Sue:)
July 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close