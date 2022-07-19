Previous
seed station by anniesue
358 / 365

seed station

"they" said we should put out food in the heatwave - so I did
- I don't think he was bothered about the sultanas, but kept on coming back for the sunflower seeds
- I also kept renewing the water in the bowls because it got quite hot
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Babs ace
He has got quite a feast there to keep him going through the heatwave.
July 19th, 2022  
